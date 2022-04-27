It's sad, tweets Pawan Kalyan on the Palanadu incident in which children kept in police station

The alleged detainment of three children in a police station in the Palanadu district for tearing the YSRCP party flexes has come under intense controversy. Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh slammed the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and questioned is this the friendly policing means.

He demanded the action against the incident and opined that the harassment of students is the reflection of the anarchic rule of the YCP government and demanded action against them. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has responded to the incident and said that the YSRCP government is not sparing the children. "YSRCP govt. is not even sparing kids, Sad." Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

YCP Govt is not even sparing kids. Sad.. https://t.co/qXkZD9tBjc — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 27, 2022

However, speaking to the media on the incident, the DSP revealed that the children were brought along with the parents as part of counseling for tearing the Flexi related to the Iftar Dinner. He said it is the responsibility of the police to provide counseling on such sensitive issues.