It's Sharmila's personal decision to float a party: AP govt. advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amid YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy and YSR Congress party president on Tuesday organized a gathering with some Telangana fans at the Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, the Andhra Pradesh state government's advisor, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy responded and said that it is Sharmila's personal decision to float a political party.

Speaking on the occasion, he said YSRCP is a party born out of the admiration of millions of people and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power after a long struggle of ten years and has a clear stance on Telangana politics. "His idea is that the two states co-operate with each other and Andhra Pradesh's priorities are important for him," Sajjala said.

He further added that there is a special context for the emergence of the YSR Congress Party wherein YS Jagan has started Odarpu Yatra on the day with admiration on millions prior to launch of the party. The Congress‌ party, which did not tolerate this, tried to expel him. In this backdrop, YS Jagan and Vijayamma left the Congress first and later leaders who admired YS then joined the party.

"The matter has been under discussion for the last three months. There was a discussion as to why YSRCP should not be in Telangana. However, CM Jagan suggested that the party has no intention of working in Telangana," Sajjala said. He reiterated that floating a party in Telangana is entirely Sharmilla's decision.