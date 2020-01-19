IYS to launch 'Clean Coasts' campaign today

Visakhapatnam: As part of keeping the beaches clean, India Youth for Society (IYS) is launching a 100-day 'clean coasts' drive from Sunday. The representatives of the organisation are gearing up for collection of plastic waste along the coast. Starting from Sagar Nagar, the team plans to gather litter along the coast from 6 am. According to the society members, the objective of the campaign is to maintain the coasts free from litter, involving an army of volunteers.