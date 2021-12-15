JAC hopes CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes pro-employees' stand

Amaravati: The AP employees JAC is waiting with bated breath for the decision of Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding PRC recommendations. The Chief Minister is likely to make an announcement on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he would meet the JAC leaders before making the announcement or not.

While the employees feel that the Chief Minister may listen to their plea before taking a final decision, sources say that the chances of such a meeting are not so bright as the advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met the employees and discussed the issue with them on Tuesday and later he briefed the Chief Minister.

Speaking to The Hans India, AP JAC Amaravati secretary-general YV Rao said that they had made it clear that the recommendations made by the secretaries' committee were unscientific. They said when the salaries are not as per the central government, how can the committee recommend fitment based on central pay revision committee recommendations. He said in the united Andhra Pradesh the highest fitment was 39 per cent during the regime of K Rosaiah. After bifurcation, the TDP government gave 43 per cent as fitment. How can the committee recommend 14.29% now, he asked?

While AP Secretariat Employees' Association president Venkatrami Reddy said that they demanded 34 per cent fitment, AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said it should be 54%. AP JAC Amaravati associate chairman TV Phani Perraju said master pay-scale has been implemented in AP since 1993 when it was united. Similarly, the employee unions demand that fitment should be given from July 1, 2018 and not from July 1, 2022 as the committee has recommended.