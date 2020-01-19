JAC members observe relay hunger protest in Ongole

Ongole: The Joint Action Committee against the CAA, NRC and NPR along with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind started relay hunger protest in front of the statue of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad at the Old Market in Ongole demanding the Union government to shun the idea of passing and implementing them in the country.

Expressing solidarity with protesters, CPI district secretary M L Narayana said the Union government, which should protect the communal harmony and integrity of the country, was trying to destabilise it by weakening the constitution.

He alleged the Centre was threatening public with its religion-based politics in the country and demanded the State government to pass a resolution against the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR in the state, in the coming assembly session. CPM leader G V Kondareddy said the BJP government at the Centre neglected the development of the country by focussing its attention on crooked politics. He said the protests should continue until the Union government repeals the disputed acts.

YSRCP and Left party leaders M Venkaiah, Sagar, Shaik Sultana, Athinti Srinu and others visited the Muslims sit in the relay hunger protest under the leadership of the JAC and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Syed Sardar, Moulana Rahim Khan, Moulana Abid and extended their support to the protest.