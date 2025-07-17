Jagan again warns TDP, police of ‘consequences’

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticised the TDP-led coalition government for allegedly misusing police machinery and suppressing democratic opposition.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, he warned that when YSRCP returns to power, TDP and ‘errant’ officials will face consequences for their actions.

Reddy asserted that YSRCP is the only party standing with the people, addressing grievances of farmers, women, youth, students, and employees, while the state lacks constitutional governance and rule of law. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying public trust with unfulfilled promises and using police powers to silence dissent.

In support of his contention that YSRCP is standing by the people, he pointed to party’s protest programmes, including the December 13, 2024, demonstration for crop insurance, the December 24 agitation against electricity tariff hikes, and the March 12 Yuva Poru protest against the cancellation of education schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Campaigns like ‘Babu Surety, Mosam Guarantee’ and ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ exposed TDP’s failure to deliver welfare promises, he claimed.

Jagan condemned filing of ‘false’ cases against senior police officers like P S R Anjaneyulu, Sunil Kumar, and Kanti Rana Tata, noting that over 80 inspectors and hundreds of constables remain suspended or sidelined, while pro-TDP officers are favoured.

He cited IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal’s resignation as evidence of pressure on honest officials. He also denounced the ‘brutal’ attack on Krishna ZP chairperson Uppala Harika by TDP workers during a ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ event in Gudivada.

Despite police presence, no arrests were made, and a false case was filed against Harika’s husband. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the government for targeting YSRCP leaders with false FIRs during visits to markets and condolence meetings, questioning why raising public issues is treated as a crime.

He slammed the government for borrowing Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 14 months without implementing major welfare schemes like jobless youth allowance, LPG cylinders, Amma Vodi, pensions, or fee reimbursement.