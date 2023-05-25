Jagan attacks TDP chief, Pawan, calls for their defeat

Kovvuru(East Godavari district): Describing the next Assembly elections as Kurukshetra war, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to stand by the YSRCP and teach the opposition ‘a fitting lesson’.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the government spent Rs 3 lakh crore implementing series of DBT and non-DBT welfare programmes in the last four years giving utmost priority for people’s welfare.

He asked the people to make a genuine self-assessment if they are benefitted through the welfare programmes and compare the present welfare policies with the administration of the TDP.

The poor were totally neglected during the TDP rule as former CM N Chandrababu Naidu never cared for their welfare, he alleged, asking the people to think why the previous government did not implement any welfare programme.

“We are implementing a plethora of welfare schemes though the present budget was less percentage wise compared to the budget in TDP rule. The only change is the Chief Minister. How come the TDP government failed to implement welfare schemes for the poor as we do now?” he said, alleging that Naidu only implemented the policy of ‘plunder, stash and devour’ while his ‘foster son’ (Pawan Kalyan) and friendly media had silently supported him.

While describing his government ‘pro-poor’, he repeated the statement that they were fighting ‘a class war’ unleashed by the ‘pro-capitalist’ TDP with the backing of its friendly media and ‘foster son’ and it is the responsibility of the people to defeat their evil designs.

“Don’t be carried away by the vicious and malicious campaign launched by the gang of thieves for selfish ends. While Naidu and his foster son think their strength is the media which is indulging in falsehood, I strongly believe you are my strength and confidence. Naidu counts on his foster son whereas I count on you and God,” he told the people, appealing to them to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they are benefitted.