Jagan can’t survive on lies, slams Atchanna

Mangalagiri: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has come to power by making a promise that he would pay Rs 3,000 pension per month and revise it every year, changed tack after assuming office and failed to pay at least Rs 30,000 to each pensioner, alleged TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday.

“Now even in the letter addressed to the pensioners, Jagan is uttering the same blatant lies,” Atchannaidu said. In a statement released at the party headquarters here, he pointed out that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has increased the pension to Rs 2,000 by 2019 when it was Rs 200 when he came to power. He said that the number of pensioners too increased from 34 lakh to 54.5 lakh.

“But Jagan Mohan Reddy has till now increased the pension only by Rs 750 but shamelessly claiming that he has done something great for the pensioners. Also, during the TDP rule, Chandrababu allowed the pensioners to draw the amount anywhere, but now Jagan released a GO imposing certain conditions that the pensioners should stay within 15 km radius,” he said.

This apart, notices were served on the beneficiaries that only one person from a family is eligible for the pension, he said. For the first time in the state’s history, it was Chandrababu who has sanctioned pensions to kidney, Thalassemia and other patients, Atchannaidu pointed out.

Chandrababu has also the credit of sanctioning pensions to Girijans, toddy-tappers, fishermen and others, he said. He asked whether it is not a fact that though Chandrababu has also sanctioned pensions for transgenders, Jagan cancelled the pensions to them.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy completely relied upon uttering lies to come to power but even after coming to power too he is depending on the same only to mislead the innocent public,” K Atchannaidu said, adding that people will not trust Jagan any longer.