Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers

Vinukonda(Palnadu district): YSRCP leaders and ministers said that despite expressions of concern for the betterment of the poor by many dignitaries in the country, it was only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had taken substantial steps for the upliftment of the marginalised.

YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra was held in the Vinukonda Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

YSRCP regional coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya, MLCs Pothula Sunitha, Kumba Ravi Babu, Yesu Ratnam, and others participated in the bus yatra on the 10th day. Another star addition to the bus yatra was AP Electronic Media Advisor and actor Mohammad Ali. Addressing the large gathering, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna said the Chief Minister introduced numerous welfare schemes specially designed to improve the lot of the underprivileged and cited the 125-foot Dr B R Ambedkar statue project coming up in Vijayawada as a proof of his commitment to the rights of Dalits.

The minister reiterated the party’s allegation that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu insulted Dalits many times in the past, and was today trying to garner their sympathy. Nagarjuna said that Naidu wanted Amaravati exclusively for his ‘capitalist friends’, which is why he had raised concerns and said that if SCs and STs reside in Amaravati, it could potentially lead to social inequality.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy played a pivotal role in providing SCs with opportunities in his administration. Acknowledging the legacy of the late chief minister YSR, who initiated several welfare programmes, including fee reimbursement, farmer loan waivers, loans for DWCRA women and the Aarogyasri scheme, Brahmanaidu said that CM Jagan, inspired by this legacy, introduced his own set of schemes known as Navaratnalu, as part of his commitment to the people and went on to fulfill 99 per cent of them.

Health minister Vidadala Rajini said the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy believes that empowerment is achievable only when we make progress economically, socially, and politically. Investing in human capital is at the heart of the YSRCP government’s policies. She stated that many posts are now being allocated to individuals from BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities, from ward members to Rajya Sabha member and it is people from these very communities who would all unite in 2024 and give a befitting lesson to Chandrababu Naidu by ensuring an end to his political career.

YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra also took place in Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district (North Zone) and Nandyal in Nandyala district (South Zone) on Tuesday.