Jagan destroyed state in all spheres: Naidu

Mandapeta: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state was destroyed under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, all systems have been corrupted and all communities have suffered losses. He called upon all the people to join hands to save the state and throw the YSRCP in the Bay of Bengal. He addressed the Raa-Kadaliraa public meeting on Saturday at Mandapeta in Konaseema district. Naidu criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for constantly deceiving people with his lies. “Jagan’s transfer of MLAs holding them responsible for his failures and corruption is proof of his fraud. Jagan cancelled 27 schemes implemented by TDP for the welfare of Dalits and removed the SC sub-plan. As many as 188 Dalits were killed during the YSRCP rule and more than 6,000 attacks took place on Dalits,” he said.

Chandrababu cited the instances of Dr Sudhakar, Kodi Kathi Srinu and MLC Ananthababu’s driver Subrahmanyam. He said that the TDP government constituted the Justice Punnayya Commission on Dalit problems and brought 12 GOs for their welfare. The Bharat Ratna award for Dr BR Ambedkar was conferred with NTR’s initiative as the chairman of the National Front, he said.

He said the services of Dalit leaders like Pratibha Bharati, GMC Balayogi and Kaki Madhavrao were highly utilised. He also said TDP proposed K R Narayanan’s name as President. He alleged YSRCP government is filing atrocity cases against Dalits in Amaravati. “Jagan’s misdeeds will not be forgotten by Dalits,” Naidu said.

TDP chief alleged that sectors medicine, education, irrigation, agriculture and roads have been destroyed. Stating that TDP is not against English, he said knowledge is possible only through the mother tongue.

He alleged that Rs 75,000 crore should have been spent on BCs in the last five years, but not a single rupee has been spent. He said that 40 lakh construction workers lost their jobs due to YSRCP leaders’ illegal sand mining.