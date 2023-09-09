Jagan enjoying power using police, alleges BJP

Ongole (Prakasam district): Don’t take the silence of the public for granted and continue to enjoy the power using the revenue and police departments, BJP State vice-president Vakati Narayana Reddy warned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, he said that Congress and other parties in its alliance are abusing the country’s name by calling themselves India and demanded Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to apologise for insulting people, who follow Sanatana Dharma and vote for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the last elections.

V Narayana Reddy said that Meri Maati Mera Desh programme is being observed all over the State under the leadership of their president Daggubati Purandeswari. He criticised that the YSRCP government is collecting hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of various charges in the electricity bill neglecting the Electricity Regulatory Commission. He said the government is negligent in providing and maintaining infrastructure like roads and developing industrial corridors to increase employment opportunities for youth, but busy in making money by selling liquor and encouraging sand, soil and granite mafia in the State. He said that no one in the state, including the government employees, is happy with the state government, but they are silent for fear of the police cases and being targeted by the administration.

Narayana Reddy questioned why some people are making a fuss over the invitations sent out by the president of the country, as she can be identified as President of India and President of Bharat.

He pointed out that India and Bharat are being used identically in all official documents like the Reserve Bank of India and Bharatiya Reserve Bank on currency, Government of India and Bharat Sarkar elsewhere. He said that the Congress party and its friends are unnecessarily using INDIA as the name of their alliance to cash on the name of the country.