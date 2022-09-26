Jagan for Tirumala today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastram to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Tuesday as part of the annual ritual during Brahmotsavams. Later, the Chief Minister will flag off electrical buses from Tirupati-Tirumala at the Alipiri depot of APSRTC.

Prior to flagging off the buses, the Chief Minister will participate in Gangamma Talli puja. The CM will offer prayers at Bedi Anjaneyaswamy temple at 7.45 pm and later present Pattu Vastram to Lord Venkateswara. He will spend the night at Tirumala.

On the second day on September 28, the Chief Minister will offer prayers to the Lord at 6.45 am and later inaugurate Parakamani building and Lakshmi VPR Rest House constructed by MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.

The Chief Minister will leave from the Renigunta airport at 9.55 am and reach the Orvakal airport in Nandyal district. The Chief Minister will participate in a programme to be organised in the Ramco cement factory at Kolimigundla at 10.55 am.