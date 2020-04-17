Jagan government is not revealing facts on COVID19, causing more damage: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP came down heavily on the state government by saying that it was under-reporting the data pertaining to COVID19. Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the CM Dash Board was not transparent on coronavirus data dissemination. Deliberate lies causing the alarming spread of virus cases in the State, Naidu said in a statement on Friday.

Naidu termed the State government official COVID-19 health bulletins as bogus and full of wrong claims. The YSRCP government was doing it with a premeditated plan to give false reports to the central government.

He said even the Chief Minister's dashboard was not giving proper reliable data on virus situation which was evident from how its figures were different from those of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department Special Chief Secretary.

Reacting on the contradiction in the facts and claims of the government, Naidu said that CM dashboard said 11,613 tests as having been carried out in AP day before yesterday but the figure was increased to 20,235 by yesterday. It claimed 8,622 tests as having been done in just 12 hours while health secretary said 16,555 tests were carried out. Whereas, the total capacity of the 7 labs in AP was only 990 tests per day as per the CM dashboard itself. Even the total 263 labs in the country could conduct just 27,256 yesterday but AP is claiming that 8,622 tests were conducted in 12 hours.

TDP supremo accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of releasing false reports on virus transmission which created confusion among the people.

He criticised that, the total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and ensuring local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. Naidu lambasted that ignorance of the CM was pushing the State into a serious health crisis.