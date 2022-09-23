Jagan govt diverting people's attention from problems, says CPM

Vijayawada (NTR District): CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao and State executive member Ch Babu Rao alleged that the State government is diverting people's attention from the problems by creating disputes like capital and changing the name of NTR Health University etc.

As part of CPM Rakshana Bheri, they organised a programme at Gollapudi commercial complex here on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, the leaders said that the name change of NTR Health University was an ill-advised act. "The State government has totally ignored State's development. Election promises and Navrathnalu were being dampened. The State government has colluded with the Centre and has been chanting the Central government for its personal interests by risking State's interests," they lambasted.

The government has been using the Assembly sessions for mudslinging on the Opposition parties and their own promotions only, they criticised.

They appealed to the public to oppose the YSRCP's policies. The CPM leaders pointed out that both the governments were bent on implementing anti-labour policies. Referring to the country's economic status, both CPM leaders lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.