Jagan govt failed to meet aspirations of people: TDP

Anantapur: TDP senior leaders Prabhakar Choudhury and MLC N M D Farooq took a dig at the ruling YSRCP government for failing to meet people's aspirations on all fronts.

Participating in a padayatra of ex-MLA V Prabhakar Choudhury in his constituency here on Monday, the leaders had a dig at the YSRCP government.

In just 3 years, the government has become unpopular by becoming a laughing stock of people, he said. Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy said that the government which could not build a single capital, was talking in terms of three capitals.

Large number of party workers participated in the closing ceremony of the padayatra in the local Assembly constituency limits.