  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan govt failed to meet aspirations of people: TDP

Ex-MLA Prabhakar Choudhury addressing media after concluding his padayatra in Anantapur on Monday.
x

 Ex-MLA Prabhakar Choudhury addressing media after concluding his padayatra in Anantapur on Monday.

Highlights

TDP senior leaders Prabhakar Choudhury and MLC N M D Farooq took a dig at the ruling YSRCP government for failing to meet people’s aspirations on all fronts.

Anantapur: TDP senior leaders Prabhakar Choudhury and MLC N M D Farooq took a dig at the ruling YSRCP government for failing to meet people's aspirations on all fronts.

Participating in a padayatra of ex-MLA V Prabhakar Choudhury in his constituency here on Monday, the leaders had a dig at the YSRCP government.

In just 3 years, the government has become unpopular by becoming a laughing stock of people, he said. Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy said that the government which could not build a single capital, was talking in terms of three capitals.

Large number of party workers participated in the closing ceremony of the padayatra in the local Assembly constituency limits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X