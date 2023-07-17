Jagan has done injustice to BCs in State: Yanamala

Amaravati: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that it is the BCs who are being exploited by the ruling party leaders in Andhra Pradesh and that Jagan is building his corrupt buildings on the graves of the BCs by grabbing their properties. He criticized that the houses of BCs around Tadepalli Palace were taken away and roads were built.

He criticized that Jagan stole more than the good he did to the BCs. In this regard, Yanamala Ramakrishna released a press release on Monday. Yanamala stated that BC was the most victimized by the land scams and mining mafia of YCP leaders during the four-year rule.

Yanamala said that more than half of the population of the State are BCs. He alleged that the Jagan government is doing great injustice to the majority of BCs. It was said that the property of the BCs was being grabbed by evil means. It is alleged that Jagananna grabbed more than 12,000 acres of assigned land from the weaker sections for the colonies, power projects and industries without giving even minimum compensation.

Yanamala criticized that Rs 75,760 crore allocated under the sub-plan was diverted by cutting the welfare schemes of the weaker sections. He expressed his grief that Jagan had done extreme injustice to the weaker sections. Yanamala reminded that during the TDP regime, a resolution was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre but Chief Minister Jagan went to Delhi 28 times during his four-year rule, but he did not raise his mouth even once for the census of BCs.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that among those who gave land for the construction of the capital, BC was the most. He alleged that they are also losing due to Jagan's behavior and the government is not paying them the rent that is rightfully due to them. He said that injustice is being done to the BCs in the elections of local bodies as well.

If 34 per cent reservation was given to the BCs during the TDP regime, Jagan accused them of undermining the BCs. He criticized the Jagan government for fighting in this matter by going to the Supreme Court and resorting to silence when the reservation for BCs was reduced.

BC's bias means diversion of BC's funds..? If a BC child is killed in Bapatla, will he not respond? Yanamala asked. It was reminded that Krishna Master, who belongs to the BC group in Vizianagaram district, was run over by YSP leaders with a car, beaten with rods and gouged out his eyes, but Jagan did not react. Does Jagan, who committed such murders and attacks, have the right to say the word BC? He deposed that.

Yanamala severely criticized the leaders of the ruling party for looting the hills and not taking any measures to control the prices of essential commodities in the hills. He said that the state was made into a pile of debt, prices were increased and the poor were left on the roads. If Jagan really loves the poor, why are programmes such as canteens, subsidized distribution of goods and strengthening of farmers' markets not being implemented in the current situation of price crisis?

Yanamala questioned whether the decrease in the number of students in government schools is an indication of lack of facilities. It is said that the college owners are harassing the students due to non-payment of fee reimbursement. Yanamala made it clear that the people are not ready to believe Jagan's lies that he is standing by BCs while committing oppression at this level.