Jagan ill treating Dalits: Varla Ramaiah

Amravati: Demanding the YSRCP Government to explain why it had scant respect for the Dalit weaker sections in the appointment of top posts, TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah criticised that Chief Minister was not giving respect to them, at a press conference here on Sunday.

Ramaiah said that there were over 1.2 crore people belonging to Dalit communities in the State, but CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not find a single person out of them to give a high-paying advisor's post.

The TDP leader deplored that the Chief Minister was speaking low of the weaker sections of people right on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. The people were getting surprised why the Dalit MLAs and Ministers in the Jagan Reddy Cabinet were accepting this ill treatment silently, he criticised.

He asserted that the TDP would continue its agitation at the national level till the Jagan Reddy regime came down and abandoned its atrocious attitude towards the downtrodden sections. While atrocities were being committed without any check, the ruling party leaders openly threatened and victimised the Dalits. The YSRCP leaders were not even afraid of the law that passed special acts to protect the rights of the weaker sections, he added.