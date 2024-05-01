Jagan is better actor than professionals: Balakrishna

Kondapi/Santhanuthalapadu: Hindupur MLA and TDP star campaigner Nandamuri Balakrishna said while TDP chief N Chandrbabu Naidu gave priority to the welfare and development of the people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been torturing the people with his dictatorial rule. He participated in the ‘Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra’ at SC reserved Assembly constituencies of Kondapi and Santhanuthalapadu on Tuesday.

He requested the people to vote on the cycle symbol for electing Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and BN Vijay Kumar as their local MLAs and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy as the Ongole MP.

Speaking at the public meetings as part of his tour at Marripudi and Santhanuthalapadu, Balakrishna recollected the services of his father and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, and the continuation of the welfare by his brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister for 14 years.

He said that the people believed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s words, who is a better actor than the professionals. Quoting the incident of no visible mark of the injury after removing the plaster on the forehead of the Chief Minister, Balakrishna said that professionals like himself act in the reel life but not in real life, but Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting in the public.

Balakrishna said that though Jagan Mohan Reddy claims the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities as his own, he encouraged atrocities on the downtrodden sections of the society. He said that the YSRCP president is behind imposing the SC, ST Atrocities Act on the farmers agitating in support of the Amaravati. He quoted the incidents of torturing of Dr K Sudhakar of Narsipatnam, the murdering of the teenager U Amarnath in Cherukupalli, door delivering the body of driver V Subrahmanyam by the MLC Anantha Babu, harassment of judge Ramakrishna and said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing the opposite of what he speaks.

He said that the YSRCP government cancelled about 25 welfare schemes being implemented for the welfare of the Dalits, and renamed the programmes like Ambedkar Videsi Vidya after his own name. He announced that after TDP came into power, it would reintroduce the welfare programs for the Dalits, rename the schemes after Ambedkar and other leaders, provide funds to the SC Corporation to disburse loans to beneficiaries, buy 2-acre land for the Dalit farmers, offer coaching for the civil services and others to the eligible candidates. He assured that the TDP government would convince the BJP to act in favour of SC categorisation, and reservation for Muslims.

He said that the leaders in the YSRCP are part of the sand, red sanders, liquor, and mining mafia, and they have already finished looting Seshachalam and Visakhapatnam. He said that they eyed the Nallamala forest now, and asked the people to not vote for the YSRCP MP and MLA candidates.