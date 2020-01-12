Jagan-KCR meet: Here are the issues the duo likely to discuss on Monday's meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday as part of a three-day tour. During the visit, CM YS Jagan will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on January 13. At the meeting, the duo appears to be discussing pending issues related to the two Telugu states. According to the reports, the meeting will mainly address issues such as the division of power employees and the diversion of Godavari water into the Srisailam project.

Earlier, both CMs had preliminary talks on the integration of the Godavari and Krishna rivers project. This meeting is likely to bring more clarity on it.

The two chief ministers have already met twice and discussed the pending issues. In fact, the chief ministers of the two states have proposed a project in Telangana so that Godavari water be used to large extent. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to build the project on own irrespective of Telangana. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to complete the Polavaram - Banakacharla Cross Regulator (BCR) integration work in the next four years.

The current capacity of the Polavaram right canal is 17,633 cusecs. However, this has been increased to 23,144 cusecs. A total of 40,777 cusecs of Godavari water is moved to Prakasam Barrage. From there, two TMCs of water is pumped to Nagarjunasagar's right canal over the Prakasam Barrage hydropower area. Godavari water is pumped into the BCR through a tunnel of about 20 km to 25 km in the Nallamala forests while delivering water to the western Prakasam Ayakkattu by pumping canals to the required areas in Guntur district. From there, the DPR was made to supply Godavari water to the Galeru - Nagari, Telugu ganga, SRBC and KC canal.

Analysts say the same issues would be reported to Telangana CM in the meeting to be held on Monday.