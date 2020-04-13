Jagan orders to manufacture sufficient quantity of N95 masks in AP

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to manufacture N95 masks and PPEs in Andhra Pradesh itself in order to reduce expenditure and availability. During a review meeting, he ordered the industrial and health departments to ensure production of these vital health products in the State, after realising the need for massive supply in the hospitals.

Jagan ordered officials to arrange at least 400 additional beds for COVID19 patients in Anantapur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Meanwhile, the officials of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department updated that they have been conducting 1100 to 1200 tests per day and will be increased the number. The officials also informed that already at least 10,000 Personal Protective Equipments per day.

Reacting on the facilities at the quarantine centres and hospitals, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure no sanitisation problem there.

While reacting on the prices of essential commodities, the chief minister asked the officials to publish the products price at the shops and Rythu Bazars and bookcases on violators.

There are some people still waiting for the ration through the Public Distribution System. Reacting on it, the CM suggested officials provide the rice, dal and others through the PDS. He observed that government officials must look at the issue with humanitarian grounds and help them in overcoming this crisis. He also asked officials to provide White Ration cards to the eligible people.