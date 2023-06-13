Jagan Promises Dearness relief to pensioners

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured employees unions that the state government would hike pensions with biannual dearness reliefs (DRs) to all eligible retired employees under the new Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

He reiterated this commitment to the leaders of various government employees' unions who called on him at his camp office on Tuesday. "You will get 50 per cent of the last month basic as pension and every year it would be hiked with two DRs," Reddy told them.

On June 7, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the GPS which promises to emulate Central Government style biannual DRs. According to the chief minister, the YSRCP government has promised something through GPS, DRs and 50 per cent quantum of the last drawn basic as guaranteed pension, which no other regime has done since 2003.