Jagan questions Amaravati’s legality as capital of state

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday strongly criticised the state government’s decision to construct the state capital at Amaravati, calling the location “geographically unsuitable” and raising Constitutional concerns.

Speaking amid the second phase of land pooling for the capital, Jagan said, “The word ‘capital’ is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. Wherever the government functions, where the legislature, ministers and officials govern, and the administrative machinery operates, that is the capital.” He claimed that the administrative convenience, security, and development of the people should determine the location of the capital. The former chief minister argued that Amaravati, situated around 40 km from Vijayawada and Guntur, lacks basic infrastructure, including electricity, roads and water. He described the decision to construct the capital in a river basin as “dangerous and unwise,” noting that permits are generally not granted for construction in such areas. “How can a capital be built in a place without basic necessities? Governance cannot function effectively here,” he said.

In addition to Amaravati, Jagan also criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), alleging a tacit understanding with Telangana to stall the project.

He said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had claimed Naidu agreed to halt the RLIP, and the Andhra Pradesh government’s claim that the project was “not required” adversely impacted farmers in drought-prone Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.

Jagan pointed to the technical importance of the RLIP. Srisailam’s Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 885 feet, while the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator requires at least 881 feet to discharge 44,000 cusecs.

At 841 feet, only 2,000 cusecs can be released, and at 854 feet, 7,000 cusecs. Despite Andhra Pradesh’s 101 TMC ft allocation, full downstream flows occurred only three to four times in the past 20 years. He alleged Telangana’s upstream projects draw nearly 8 TMC ft per day, making it impossible for Andhra Pradesh to receive its full share.

Jagan described the RLIP as an “insurance mechanism,” capable of lifting 3 TMC ft per day even below 800 feet, stabilising irrigation and drinking water supplies. He claimed the YSRCP government spent Rs 1,000 crore to accelerate the project after 2019, but alleged Naidu stalled it through legal challenges and weak defence before the NGT and Expert Appraisal Committee.

He also claimed credit for irrigation achievements under his tenure, including Gandikota (27 TMC ft), Chitravati (10 TMC ft), Brahmasagar (17 TMC ft), Veligonda tunnels (20,000 cusecs), Telugu Ganga canal (15,000 cusecs) and full-capacity filling of Somasila, Kandaleru and Pulichintala reservoirs.