Jagan real betrayer of Dalits: Jawahar

Amaravati: TDP senior leader and former Miniter KS Jawahar demanded the ruling YSRCP leaders to explain why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing a spectator's role without taking any action against the perpetrators of atrocities on Dalit communities in AP, in a press conference on Monday.

Jawahar challenged the ruling party leaders to come for a debate on the attacks carried out against Dalits during the last 15 months of Jagan Reddy government and in the previous five year rule of the TDP.

The TDP leader asserted that it was Jagan Reddy who proved to be the real betrayer of Dalit community but not TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP leaders should make a realistic analysis of how the weaker sections' people were leading pathetic and destitute lives under their irresponsible and inhuman Government. Within just 15 months of the Jagan governance, countless atrocities took place which included false cases, attacks, gang-rapes, murders and so on.