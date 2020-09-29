Jagan Reddy Govt failed to curb attacks on temples and Dalits: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP government of taking a lenient view of the ongoing attacks on the temples and Dalits in the State while addressing a meeting of the party senior leaders and in charge of all 175 assembly segments on Tuesday.

Naidu slammed the AP Government for not taking the required steps to prevent the attacks on temples. As a result, demolition of idols of the Hindu gods was continuing unabated even as the culprits in the burning of sacred chariots were yet to be caught.

The TDP chief expressed concern that the ruling YCP leadership was not waking up from its slumber even though the temple incidents and atrocities on Dalits were being condemned in the national media. In latest incidents, idols were vandalised at Angara Mangalam village in Gangadhara Nellore Mandal in Kurnool district and also at Mandapeta in East Godavari district.

Naidu said that there were rising resentment and discontent among all sections of the people but still the YCP MLAs, Ministers and leaders were not changing their atrocious attitude. It may be recalled that three silver lions were missing from the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada but there was no progress in investigation till now. Because of the Government's negligence, the miscreants were going ahead with their anti-social activities without a check.

Stating that the Dalits became a prime target under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu condemned the destruction of the burial ground of weaker sections of people in Chilakaluripeta. In the name of modernisation, over 171 tombs were removed forcibly in utter disregard for the sentiments of the Dalits. It was condemnable that Dalit judge S Ramakrishna's brother Ramachandra was attacked just a day after a Dalit round table conference was held in Vijayawada.

Naidu accused the YSRCP of trying to implicate and pass the blame on the TDP for all the illegal activities and excesses of the ruling party leaders everywhere. Immediately after the attack, the local DSP hinted at filing a case against one Kumar Reddy and three others. A day later, the SP said there was no political involvement and Kumar Reddy's name was removed and replaced by one Pratap Reddy's name.

Mr. Naidu said that the police were withdrawing cases filed against the CM's relatives and YSRCP leaders. A clear example was the lifting of the ACB case against Christopher. Also, cases were withdrawn against Gandikota Srikant Reddy and others. Though the TDP leaders were not committing any crime, they were being implicated in false cases. License was given to the gangsters and miscreants to perpetrate atrocities without any limit.