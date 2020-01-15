Jagan slammed for pursuing politics of betrayal

Amaravati: Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers in capital Amaravati, TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for resorting to backstabbing politics.

Radha visited the capital villages where farmers have been agitating for over 25 days and addressed people at Mandadam village on Monday.

He said that Jagan cheated people of Guntur and Krishna districts, where he took oath as Chief Minister and assumed office.

Radha condemned the brutal attack of police on innocent women who have been peacefully participating in rallies against the proposal of three capitals for the State. "Would we call the present government as YS Rajasekhara Reddy's regime, the former MLA questioned.

Radha lambasted Jagan stating that the Chief Minister had time to spend hours together with his TS counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao but he could not spend a few minutes with the agitating farmers in different villages in Amaravati.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Nandamuri Suhasini and others participated in protests in Amaravati. TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is scheduled to visit various villages in Amaravati on Tuesday.

People in the villages did not take part in Sankranti celebrations and continued their protests. On Tuesday evening, large number of people participated in candle light rallies.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev stated that imposition of Section-44 of CrPC & Section 30 of AP Police Act was nothing but depriving people of their basic rights. He pointed out that the High Court also slammed the government for not acting as per the Constitution.

Reacting on the government's appeal to farmers to submit their grievances on three capitals, he wondered why the State government failed to hear the voice of agitating farmers during the last 27 days.

He pointed out that the demand of farmers is nothing but 'One State – one Capital.'

On the other hand, the police reduced the security personnel in Amaravati on Tuesday, when compared to previous days.

This happened in view of two reasons, including the intervention of High Court on alleged violation of human rights in the Amaravati villages and Bhogi festival.

High Court directed the police department to permit the people to take part in rallies, peaceful protests and other demonstrations in Amaravati.

Jayadev pointed out that the government earlier denied permission for rallies, peaceful protesters were beaten up and arrested and agitating women were also beaten up.

By indulging in such acts, the government would lose people's trust, he warned.