Jagan striving for downtrodden, backward communities: Dy CM

Pathikonda (Kurnool): YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister across the country, who is striving for the welfare of SC, ST, Minorities and BCs, stated Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha and Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, G Jayaram and Usha Sri Charan. They participated in the YSR Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra here at Pathikonda in Kurnool district on Saturday.



Addressing the public, the Deputy CM and Ministers said that CM Jagan is selflessly striving to uplift the people of downtrodden and backward communities in the State. They criticised that the earlier governments used these community people as their vote bank only and for selfish gain.

They said that Pathikonda MLA Kangati Sreedevi, who was inspired by the CM, is developing the constituency on all fronts and also, she is ensuring social justice to people. The CM is taking care of everyone irrespective of party affiliations and everyone should to stand by Jagan Mohan Reddy and support him in the ensuing general election, they urged.

People, party cadres and others assembled in large numbers. Earlier, a huge rally was taken out from Pathikonda to Gooty circle. Folk dance by Tribals, cultural programmes by Goravaiah and Kolatam attracted the people.