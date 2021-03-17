Jagan stuck in court cases due to misuse of assigned lands by the former CM, says Nakka Ananda Babu

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu on Wednesday asserted that the Chandrababu regime tried to protect the Dalit owners in assigned lands while the YSR rule did a lot of injustice to the weaker sections in the name of industrial development.

Ananda Babu said that former CM YSR snatched away lakhs of acres of assigned lands belonging to Dalits only to transfer them into the hands of the SEZs. It was in these cases only that CM Jagan Reddy was making rounds to the courts for indiscriminate and illegal misuse of such lands.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader said that the Chandrababu regime brought the GO No 42 with the sole aim to give equal rights to the Dalit owners of assigned lands on par with the patta land owners. Since then, no Dalit faced any injustice in the State. But now, the Jagan Reddy government was filing illegal and false cases against the former Chief Minister out of political vengeance.

Ananda Babu said that intellectuals, the common public and all sections of society are condemning the manner in which the former CM was being implicated in wrong cases. No Dalit owner or farmer has given any complaint against Chandrababu Naidu. "How can the CID give notices simply based on a people's representative who was not a victim in any manner? The notices were just aimed at creating confusion and to scare the Opposition cadres," he said.

The TDP leader asked as to why no atrocities case was filed against the YCP MLA who used abusive language against the Dalit District Collector of the Anantapur district. The YSRCP was grossly misusing the SC, ST Atrocities Act in order to create terror in the minds of the common public and the Opposition leaders. Like never before, the Jagan Reddy regime was undermining the Constitution framed by Ambedkar at every step with total disdain to justice and law and order.