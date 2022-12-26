Jagan to discuss Vizag G20 meet with PM Modi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, Jagan would discuss with the Prime Minister mainly about the proposed G20 summit to be organised at Visakhapatnam and will explain the preparations which are on to host the summit on February 3 and 4 and again on April 24. The meeting will also focus on finance, agriculture, environment, education and health.

It may be mentioned here that during a videoconference held by the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers of various states, Modi had told them that the G20 meeting could be a great opportunity for the respective states where meetings would be held to not only showcase the strength of the world but also an occasion to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations.

However, he had made it clear that the meetings could achieve the targets only when there was a teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the holding of various G20 events. These meetings, he had said, would witness many foreign dignitaries coming to India and the meetings would be under the glare of international media.

The Chief Minister may also discuss various pending issues of the state such as bifurcation of the state with the Prime Minister. He may also discuss the reimbursement of Polavaram project funds with the PM.