Jagan to open 5 medical colleges from Vizianagaram today

Vijayawada: Giving top priority to public health, the State government is investing Rs 8,480 crore for the construction of 17 new government medical colleges across the state.

As part of it, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate the five government medical colleges on Friday from the newly constructed Vizianagaram Medical College.

The CM will also virtually inaugurate four other medical colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal.

The classes in five more medical colleges will start from coming academic year. It may be noted that only 11 government medical colleges are established in the state since independence, whereas the state government has been establishing 17 medical colleges in a span of four years since its inception.

With this initiative, 2,550 MBBS seats will be added to the existing 2,185 seats in government medical colleges. Similarly, the government has also increased the PG seats to 1,767 from 966.

In addition, steps are being taken to establish six cancer care centres in Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Kakinada and Anantapur districts.