Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Jagan to open 5 medical colleges from Vizianagaram today
With this move, the MBBS seats in government medical colleges will be increased to 2,550 from the existing 2,185 seats
Vijayawada: Giving top priority to public health, the State government is investing Rs 8,480 crore for the construction of 17 new government medical colleges across the state.
As part of it, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate the five government medical colleges on Friday from the newly constructed Vizianagaram Medical College.
The CM will also virtually inaugurate four other medical colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal.
The classes in five more medical colleges will start from coming academic year. It may be noted that only 11 government medical colleges are established in the state since independence, whereas the state government has been establishing 17 medical colleges in a span of four years since its inception.
With this initiative, 2,550 MBBS seats will be added to the existing 2,185 seats in government medical colleges. Similarly, the government has also increased the PG seats to 1,767 from 966.
In addition, steps are being taken to establish six cancer care centres in Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Kakinada and Anantapur districts.