Jagan totally failed to protect state interests: Somu Veerraju

Chittoor: BJP state president Somu Veerraju stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally failed to protect the interests of the state. Speaking to media persons at party office on Saturday, he said the party was opposing the YSRCP government's anti-people policies tooth and nail. Similarly, the BJP was least interested to have alliance with TDP also, he stated. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending all financial support to Andhra Pradesh right from the beginning. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to avail the Central funds in an effective manner, he pointed out.





"The need of the hour is to strengthen the BJP as a powerful force for emerging victorious in the next elections," he added. He appealed to graduates and teachers to support the BJP nominee as YSRCP has lost the rapport in the state due to its weak policies. He maintained that the alliance of Jana Sena with BJP would be continued without any change and ruled out the predictions that Jana Sena would leave the BJP.



