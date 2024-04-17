Jagan turned textile park land into real estate, alleges Balakrishna

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): TDP Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna alleged that YSRCP alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy transformed 100 acre land allotted to textile park into real estate. Addressing Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra public meeting at Yemmiganur town on Tuesday, Balakrishna said the then TDP government allotted 100 acre to set up a textile park. The Jagan government, instead of setting up the park, has transformed it into a real estate for his self-gain. He said Yemmiganur is famous for several pilgrim spots like Neelakanteshwara Swamy temple, Urukunda Eeranna Narasimha Swamy temple and Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam besides many more.

He also said while the TDP government invited tenders at a cost of Rs 1,984 crore for construction right canal from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), Jagan government, instead of constructing the right canal, has stopped it with reverse tenders. If the right canal was constructed then the canal would have catered the irrigation needs. For supplying the drinking water to every household from Gajula Dinne Project (GDP), N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned Rs 184 crore but the YSRCP government stopped it too, he said.

Balakrishna called upon the people to vote TDP into power to have a developed state. “Chandrababu is the only leader who has a vision. The development is possible with Naidu, not by Jagan. If Jagan is voted to power again, we all have to lead a miserable life,” he said.

He said he will never forget the people of Yemmiganur as they have supported him at all times. He also said the people of Yemmiganur not only supported his movies, they also stood by TDP. He asked them to teach a fitting lesson to Jagan with their votes and ensure a thumping victory to TDP. Balakrishna urged the people to elect BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy, MLA candidate, and Kurva Nagaraju, MP candidate, by casting their votes for cycle symbol.