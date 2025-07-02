Jagan urges party youth wing to be active on social media

Guntur: YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the youth to make use of social media extensively and highlight the alleged anti-people policies of the TDP-led coalition government while getting closer to people.

Addressing the youth wing of the party here on Tuesday, he said the party was founded on the principles of credibility and values blended with the fighting spirit braving all political pressures and this is the time for the youth to emerge as leaders in the future by bringing in influencers into the party and strengthening it.

He recalled that when the party was formed his mother and he were the two elected members and when 18 MLAs wanted to switch sides, they were asked to quit their party and win elections on behalf of the party. In the byelections, they recorded a resounding success fighting against Congress and TDP. He said in the byelection, he won with the highest margin in the entire country.

He said the TDP had poached 23 of the 67 MLAs after the 2014 elections.

Jagan called on the youth to emulate this spirit and work hard now which will serve as a stepping stone for success in the days to come. He asked them to highlight the ‘failures’ of government and be with the people to get the desired results. He told the youth to take to social media in a big way besides reaching out to the people.

Stating that the youth have a great future in the party, he said, “Strengthen the party organisationally and assess yourself from time to time. We will be appointing working presidents zone-wise for the youth wing who include potential MLA candidates.”