Rajasthan: Census first phase from May 16 to June 14

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asserted that accurate census data is fundamental for the success of development projects and public welfare schemes.

He observed that such data facilitates effective planning and implementation by both the Central and State Governments.

Sharma further emphasised that conducting the census constitutes a constitutional and national responsibility that must be fulfilled with complete dedication.

The Chief Minister addressed the state-level training conference for Census-2027, held virtually on Saturday. He explained that precise house listing and enumeration during the initial phase are essential for ensuring reliable individual enumeration in subsequent phases.

Sharma highlighted that census data serves as an indicator of development levels and helps identify future requirements.

“Reliable data provides clarity regarding the status and needs of individuals and families in both rural and urban areas, including access to electricity, water, roads, sanitation, schools, hospitals, and LPG connections,” he said.

He cautioned that inaccurate data results in inadequate planning and ineffective implementation.

Additionally, he noted that census data is critical for constituency delimitation, resource allocation, and the distribution of grants and assistance.

The Chief Minister announced that, for the first time, the census will incorporate extensive digital technology.

“Citizens will have the opportunity to self-enumerate from May 1 to May 15, 2026,” he said.

He underscored the importance of comprehensive training for all personnel to ensure transparent and high-quality data collection.



