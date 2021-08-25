Jagan using 'one chance' to destroy BCs, flays TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP State general secretary P Anuradha on Tuesday expressed concern that the ruling YSRCP leaders were behaving as if they had snatched 'one chance' from the voters of Andhra Pradesh only to harass all sections of people, especially the backward classes.

She said the Jagan regime had cut short political reservations, undermined welfare programmes and cancelled most useful programmes like Aadarana. The Chief Minister broke the backbone of the BCs by depriving them of many benefits they used to get during the previous rule.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader accused the YSRCP government of using 'one chance' to destroy the backward classes in every possible way. Was it not a bitter fact that the reservations in local bodies were reduced from 34 per cent to 24 per cent? Because of this, the BCs lost over 16,000 posts.

The welfare corporations were undermined. Over Rs 18,266 crore of funds of the BC Corporation were unlawfully diverted without passing on the benefits to the intended beneficiaries. For various reasons, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had a strange dislike towards the BCs. Anuradha said that the TDP provided food to the BC workers at just Rs. 5 through the Anna Canteens but Jagan Reddy snatched away the food plates from the mouths of poor workers. The Chief Minister gave the TTD chairman post to his own 'babai' Y V Subba Reddy while the TDP gave it to a BC.

The TDP leader said the Nayi Brahmins were attacked and injured in Prakasam district just because they voted for the TDP in the elections.