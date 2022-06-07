Jagan will return to power: Bhumana

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the people of state are eagerly waiting to elect Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister in the coming Assembly elections in the state after enjoying the benefits of various schemes.

Karunakar Reddy along with Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy took up 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam' programme at Indiranagar on Monday.

The locals welcomed Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay Reddy with Harathi and the duo went around the area. They interacted with the locals and got feedback over implementation of welfare schemes by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.

Speaking to media, the MLA said people expecting Jagan Mohan Reddy would come to as CM forever who gave priority for welfare of the people of the state. Pointing out the critics by opposition TDP and some section of media, he said the opposition TDP and some media persons are trying to swirling mud on welfare schemes by sending wrong message into the people of the state but, he said the people are clever and they never be distorted from YSRCP.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana was present.