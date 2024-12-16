SP inaugurates police sports & games

Nellore: District SP G Krishnakanth has formally inaugurated the 2-day police Sports & Games at police parade grounds here on Sunday. Football, basketball, volleyball, shot put, discus throw, long jump, high jump, triple jump, badminton, carroms, cricket, tug of war competitions was held on the occasion.

Sportsperson from five sub-divisions, AR Homes Guards and district police office have participated in the two-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that it is be mandatory to organise such events for police personnel, who always would be under severe pressure doing different departmental activities. He urged sportsperson to showcase their talent without considering success or defeat. Additional SPs CH Soujanya and AR Muniraju, AO Chandra Mouli, Police Association president M Prasad and others were present.