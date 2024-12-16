Hill shrine shines under glow of ghee lit lamps

Tirumala: The beauty of Tirumala temple enhanced in the vibrant glow of ghee lit lamps on the auspicious occasion of Salakatla Karthika Parva Deepotsavam held on Sunday evening.

It is an age-old tradition to observe Kartika Deepotsavam on the full moon day of Kartikai at the Tirumala Srivari Temple every year.

Following this festival, TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara Seva as well Pournami Garuda Seva.

Kartika Parva Deepotsavam held from 6 pm to 8 pm, with lighting diyas in ghee-filled broken mud pots behind Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy temple and later taken inside Garbhalayam and offered prayers in front of Srivaru.

Later, vimana pradakshina was performed and aarti was offered to Jaya Vijaya, Garuda, Potu Tayar, Ananda Nilayam, Varadaraja Swamy and all the important places within the temple complex.

Outside the temple, traditional ghee lamps were lit at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy, Sri Varaha Swamy Temple and Swami Pushkarini.

A total of 80 Mookullu and over 1,000 Pramidalu were lit in the entire temple premises.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, SP Subba Rayudu, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Rama Krishna, VGO Surendra and others were present.