Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps to commence from Sept 30

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha said that medical services have been made available to every family through the Family Doctor concept.



Taking a step forward in this process, medical examinations are being taken to the people through Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) medical camps.

On Tuesday, the collector inspected the JAS medical camp conducted on a pilot basis at the Katheru village secretariat of Rajamahendravaram rural mandal. She observed the manner of data entry and distribution of medicines in the camp and expressed satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that JAS education camps will be organised across the district from September 30. Medical camps will be organized at 17 places on the first day. She said that 383 medical camps will be organised in the entire district. The field-level problems will be examined through the medical camp in Katheru as a pilot project, she said. On September 15th, a door-to-door survey on public health was held as part of this programme.

Seven types of tests were done at home. Profiles and case sheets are generated and the route map is being prepared so that the test reports are available to the doctors by the date of conducting the medical camps.

Through these medical camps, diseases are detected early, proper treatment will provided and medicines will be given free of cost. The government intends to send the necessary cases to the referral hospital and connect them to Arogyasri to provide better health to the people.