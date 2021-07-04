Jagananna colonies: Record number of houses grounded in last two days, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Mega grounding drive for Jagananna Colonies has created history with a record number of houses being grounded in the last two days. He said beneficiaries were enthusiastically involved in the program. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy spoke to the media on Sunday said that CM YS Jagan had proved that he is moving in the path of his father regarding providing houses to the poor. He alleged that Chandrababu has undermined the construction of houses after YSR's death.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took a jibe at Chandrababu stating that he had built uninhabitable houses and praised showers on YS Jagan that he had undertaken the construction of houses on a war foot. He said 30,000 acres of government land in the state as well as 25,000 acres of private land had been bought and given to the poor. He said that a pleasant atmosphere has been created in the Jagananna colonies and real happiness is seen in the eyes of every beneficiary today.

Sajjala was incensed that some newspapers were distorting the news on the housing scheme and spewing venom CM Jagan. He urged people not to believe such newspapers. He reminded that many people are getting indirect employment due to the Jagananna colonies and the construction of 15 lakh houses will create employment for millions.