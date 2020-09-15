Jagananna Pacha Thoranam will make Anantapur greener: Minister Sankara Narayana

Penukonda (Anantapur): Roads and buildings (R&B) minister Malagundla Sankara Narayana stated that the government was giving top priority to greening mission under the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam.

Participating in the 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam' at Gondipalle village in Penukonda mandal here on Tuesday, Narayana said that tree plantation has been taken up on a massive scale in the district. He said that during the period of Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Penukonda functioned as the second capital. The town is full of hillocks and there is a vast scope for greening of hills and the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam helps in boosting of greenery in the region. He stated that in the modern times, tree plantation had been badly neglected. The minister said that the district registered excess rainfall this monsoon season. Tree plantation contributes to climate change and activating monsoon. He said that district collector Gandham Chandrudu also did his best for filling in all village tanks through the Handri-Neeva.

The minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to give house sites to 30 lakh women in the state. By October all bottlenecks will be cleared for the house sites distribution. He added that the several schemes launched for women were making their households happy. District collector Gandham Chandrudu said care should be taken to nurture the plants and ensure their survival. He said that trees help in activating monsoon and rainfall. So far 18 lakh saplings had been planted in the district. More than 50,000 plants are being planted in Chennekothapalle, Puttaparthi and Penugonda.

Joint collector Gangadhar Goud and Penukonda sub-collector Nishanthi, DWAMA project director Venugopala Reddy and tahsildhar Nagaraju were present.