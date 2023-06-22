Jagananna Suraksha from June 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the YSRCP cadres to take Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme (Governance at door-step) seriously and involve in it vigorously henceforth.

Addressing the YSRCP MLAs, MLCs, Ministers, district unit presidents and regional coordinators at a work shop of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister explained the modalities on the functioning of Jagananna Suraksha that would begin from June 23 to be followed by ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme.

Crores of poor people are dependent on the welfare programmes being implemented by the government and the cadres would take the party much closer to the hearts of the people by playing a proactive role in Gadapa Gadapaku, finding out their problems and solving them, he said.

Since 92 per cent of the rural people and 84 per cent of the urban are benefitted from the welfare programmes, party cadres should be well prepared in taking the beneficiaries along with them in countering the “malicious propaganda” of the opposition, he suggested.

“You should achieve this task in close coordination with secretariat convenors, Gruhasaradhulu and volunteers,” the Chief Minister told them.

Explaining about Jagananna Suraksha that supplements Jaganannaku Chebudam, he said that volunteers, Gruhasaradhulu and secretariat staff would visit all families and find out the unresolved issues which would be solved by mandal and municipal level official teams later. District collectors and other official teams also would visit the villages every week.

They would also take steps to enrol people as beneficiaries who are not getting welfare benefits despite having eligibility besides issuing necessary certificates like marriage certificates and ration cards.

For this, daily two camps would be held in every mandal of all constituencies for a month from July 1 and MLAs should be present coordinating the Jagananna Suraksha. Orientation workshops will begin from June 23 for the party cadres.

Later, it would be followed by Why AP Needs Jagan programme through which people would be explained about the revolutionary changes brought about in the last four years and telling them about the necessity of continuing the YSRCP rule to continue the changes.

Good performance of the MLAs would be good for them and the party as well, he said, observing that non-performance would harm their interests and those of the party.

He suggested that MLAs, coordinators and activists should explain the failures of TDP and achievements of YSRCP by elaborating the differences.

The Chief Minister also directed the party cadres to widely counter the “vicious and malicious” campaign launched by the pro-TDP media. For this, the cadres should also make use of the fact-check campaign and explain the good work of the government to the people through social media abundantly. Social media teams of the party should be strengthened from the village level for this, he said.