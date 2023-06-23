Jagananna Suraksha to resolve people's problems: Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the Jagananna Suraksha program has been undertaken to solve people's problems and 11 types of certificates will be distributed door to door. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Friday, the Minister said that CM Jagan has provided 99.5 percentwelfare benefits and Jagan's intention is to provide welfare schemes to 100 percent beneficiaries. He said that the staff will screen the people and identify their problems and solve them.

The minister said that special officers have been appointed in 26 districts to monitor the program. The Chief Minister said that the problems of more than 5 crore people will be met under the Jagananna Suraksha program. He said Volunteers and householders go door to door and receive complaints on the app.



Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is talking madly against CM Jagan and the government. He criticized that the CM is looking at whether 5.30 crore families have received welfare schemes or not. Minister Adimulapu Suresh challenged those who claim corruption in the government to prove it. He stated that they are implementing Ambedkar's ideology and constructing a huge statue of Ambedkar in the heart of Vijayawada.