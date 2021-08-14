Jagananna Vidya Kanuka: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch second tranche on August 16

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the second tranche of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in government high school at P Gannavaram in East-Godavari district on August 16, according to T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of information and public relations.

With an aim of reducing burden on parents at the start of academic year, the Chief Minister introduced Vidya Kanuka providing school kits consisting of three pairs of uniform with stitching charges, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, textbooks, notebooks and workbooks to all the students pursuing education in all government and aided schools from Classes 1 to 10. During the year 2020-21, the government has distributed school kits to 42,34,322 at a cost of Rs 648 crore.

For this academic year the government is all set to distribute the kits along with Oxford English-Telugu dictionary and bilingual textbooks, at a cost of Rs. 731 crore to benefit 47,32,064. The aims of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme include bringing about drastic reduction in dropout rate, increase the admission in government schools, encourage the children to participate in learning activity with more enthusiasm and there by getting good results in student's academics. More than 6 lakh students got admitted in government schools within 2 years period.