Jagananna Women's Safe Haven inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District in-charge Minister and BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna inaugurated a conference hall constructed with modern touches here on Thursday. The hall was constructed on the occasion of the first anniversary of Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA). The Minister also launched RUDA website.

Addressing the particpants, Minister Venugopala Krishna said that on the occasion of the completion of one year of RUDA's establishment, the anniversary was celebrated with grandeur. RUDA has been set up with the determination that every single layout that gets approved within Rajamahendravaram should follow the guidelines. He said in Rajahmundry, which is the administrative centre of the district, more mandals have been included in RUDA and there is scope for further development.

RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy said that she will work continuously to achieve the Chief Minister's ambition. The RUDA website is being made available for transparency. She said that three urban areas, 17 mandals, and 207 villages fall under the jurisdiction of RUDA.

RUDA Vice-Chairman V Vivek and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar spoke on the occasion.

The shelter established with the title 'Jagananna Women's Safe Haven' was inaugurated on Thursday. A police outpost, restroom, women empowerment shop, RV plant and ATM have been set up.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja and Talari Venkatarao, ZP Chairman Vipparthi Venugopala Rao, DCCB president Akula Veerraju, party leaders Chandana Nageswar, Nandepu Srinivas and others participated.

Earlier, the Ministers and public representatives inaugurated the clock tower at Azad Chowk.