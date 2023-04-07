Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu: YSRCP mega survey begins today

Vijayawada: A day ahead of the launch of 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu', YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy revealed the details of the massive survey to be taken up from Friday across the state by the YSRCP.

'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu' is a campaign where close to 7 lakh grassroots workers of the party will be reaching out to all 1.65 crore households in the state over two weeks (April 7-April 20) covering five crore population. These 7 lakh grassroots workers consist of a wide network of newly-appointed Gruha Saradhis and ward Sachivalayam convenors who will be tasked with conducting the door-to-door mega survey.

Addressing the media at YSRCP state office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said, "It is the most extensive and on-ground campaign done by any political party in India. All these grassroots soldiers have been directly in contact with the party's central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last 3-4 months and have undergone mandal-wise training in mission mode where they have been taught how to conduct effective public connect." Elaborating on the campaign, he listed four elements that includes: 1) Past Vs. Present Pamphlet comparing YSRCP and TDP governments, 2) Praja Maddathu Pusthakam: Survey questionnaire for feedback, 3) Door and Mobile Stickers and 4) Missed call on 8296082960.

Past Vs Present comparison pamphlet is aimed at "reaching out to every household and showcase how standard of living in the state has improved, compared to what it was during the TDP regime," he explained. He further added that after Praja Maddathu Pusthakam was distributed, volunteers will conduct a unique 'people's survey' through Praja Maddathu Pusthakam or a 5-point questionnaire, wherein people will be asked if they trust CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for their future. This mega survey will be done throughout the state irrespective of caste, religion and region.

On JMB stickers and Missed call campaign, Ramakrishna Reddy said those who expressed their satisfaction with CM Jagan's government will be given a receipt. Then, Gruha Saradhis will paste door and mobile stickers of CM Jagan with the permission of households. In the end, the residents will be requested to give a missed call on 8296082960 to display their support to CM Jagan.

"We are as transparent as we are confident. That's why we are undertaking this massive people's survey," he concluded.