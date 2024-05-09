  • Menu
Jai Bharat candidate demands details on govt borrowings
Vijayawada : Murali Krishna Naidu, chairman of the Murali Krishna Real Estates Ltd is the candidate contesting for the Vijayawada East Assembly constituency on behalf of the Jai Bharat National Party.

It may be recalled that TDP candidate Gadde Rammohan and YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash are contesting in addition to the candidates of various parties in Vijayawada East constituency. It may be recalled that former joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation VV Lakshminarayana founded the Jai Bharat National Party and fielded the candidates in 80 Assembly constituencies and ten Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.

Murali Krishna Naidu demanded the state government to release a white paper on the loans it had raised during the last five years.

It is apt to mention here that the party founder Lakshminarayana is contesting from Visakhapatnam North.

X