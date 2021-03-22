'Jala Samrakshane Jana Samrakshana' launched in East Godavari district

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that due to the construction of the Polavaram project, people should save the water and use it judiciously. Along with Anaparthi MLA Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy, he inaugurated 'Jala Samrakshane Jana Samrakshana' and a special cleanliness day programme at Rameswaram village of Pedapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Saturday.

He said that people should save water and use it very carefully as the canals will be closed early due to the construction of the Polavaram project. He said that the people should use the water by following saving methods during the summer.

The mysterious illness cases were recorded in Eluru and the State government is paying special attention to water pollution and other water issues in the district. He said that the water in rural areas was being tested.

MLA Suryanarayana Reddy said that for the first time the government inaugurated 'Jala Samrakshane Jana samrakshana' programme in Anaparthi constituency. He said that the people should use the water without wasting in view of needs of future generations. People should drink only purified water. Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri and other officials were present.