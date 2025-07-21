Jaleel appointed chief referee

Guntur: Noted national-level carrom player from Guntur, an International Carrom Referee and a national panel Carrom Coach Sheikh Abdul Jaleel has been appointed as chief referee for the upcoming LIC South Central Zone Carrom Selection Trials (2025–26), and member of the Zonal Carrom Selection Committee.

He is currently serving as the general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association.

Abdul Jaleel said in a statement here on Sunday that he is also required to attend the technical meeting on July 22, where important discussions regarding draws, umpiring, and player selections will be held. Jaleel has represented Guntur district at various national tournaments in both junior and senior categories. Notably, in 2013, he served as the team manager for India during the 17th SAARC Carrom Championship held in Kolkata, where India secured the Gold Medal under his leadership.

In 2024, he was the chief referee for the senior national championships held in New Delhi, bringing recognition to Guntur district at the national level.

Dr Neeraj Kumar Sampati, senior vice-president of All India Carrom Federation, Yaganti Durgarao, chief patron of Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association, MKV Prasad, president of Guntur District Carrom Association, P Srinivasa Rao, Member of Selection Committee and presidents and secretaries of several district carrom associations congratulated Jaleel on his appointment as chief referee.