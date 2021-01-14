Jallikattu: Here is a brief story about bull taming sport Jallikattu

One of the most traditional and controversial sport played as part of Sankranthi festival is Jallikattu, which is an ancient one held in Tamil Nadu annually on the day of Kanuma. Going by the historic facts, there is evidence that Jallikattu was carried out dated between BC 400-100 BC. In the early days of the sport, women use to chose their husbands who are brave and could tame the bull. It was later transformed into a game where youngsters could prove their brave adventures.

As part of the sport, the bull's horn was encrusted with gold and those who caught the running bull and took the strap were declared as the winners and will be rewarded. In the village of Karikkiyur in the Nilgiris district, scenes of people chasing bulls are engraved on nearly 3500 year old stone slabs. Due to this, it seems that jallikattu has become popular. On the other hand, 1500-year-old stone slab has also been found at Kalluttu Mettupatti, 35 km from Madurai town. It depicts a bull being subdued by a man.

Nowadays there is no coins placed on the bull's horn instead Jallikattu is limited to subduing a running bull, which has a risk of falling under the bull's legs and injuring while trying to subdue. When the bull is released into the middle of the crowd, many young men try to control it with their hands and will be seen holding the bull hump tightly and subduing it.

The farmers train the bull for the massive sport where it will be made swim to gain much strength and takes many precautions to stay strong and healthy. Jallikattu is a special thing for farmers where they showcase the strength of their bulls. Later, the bulls which got weak in the sport will be used for the agriculture.

As we are into Sankranthi fervour, all arrangements were made for Jallikattu sport in Tamil Nadu. It is also knew that the festival has extended to Andhra Pradesh as well especially in Chittoor. The Jallikattu has been started in the district with much enthusiasm.