Jammalamadugu: Nara Lokesh alleges grabbing of Wakf properties

Jammalamadugu (YSR district) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government had diverted Rs 5,4000 crore sub-plan funds related to Muslim minorities in the last four years. As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP leader received representations from Muslims at Pedda Pasupula in Jammalamadugu town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he repeated his allegations that ruling party leaders were grabbing Wakf Board properties in several parts of the state instead of protecting them. He said minorities in the state were feeling insecure for their lives as attacks on the community have become routine.

He recalled that one Sk Ibrahim was brutally murdered by YSRCP men as he tried to prevent them from grabbing Walf property in Narasaraopet some time ago.

He said during the TDP rule, government provided Rs 163.61 crore to 32,722 beneficiaries under Dulhan scheme but the present government was trying to dilute the scheme in the name rules.

He assured that after his party returned to power it would resume Dulhan scheme and provide all welfare schemes by removing restrictions.

Lokesh also promised them to establish Islamic Bank in the interest of Muslims. He said that community hall, Urdu school and special burial ground would be constructed in Jammalamadugu.

He walked 12. 3 km in Jammalamadugu constituency on Thursday. He received tumultuous welcome from the public during his yatra.

Meanwhile, Lokesh announced a break for four days to Yuva Galam padayatra from May 26 to 29 due to party Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. He will resume his yatra on May 30 in Jammalamadugu town.